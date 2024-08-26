Suit Claims Amazon Violates Workers Privacy With Unauthorize...

News From Law.com

Amazon is facing allegations in a New Jersey suit that it routinely violates federal and state medical privacy laws by contacting its employees' healthcare providers without their permission. The company allegedly has a standard operating procedure requiring its investigators to communicate directly with an employee's health care provider, without that person's consent, according to the plaintiff in a wrongful termination suit, Orfi v. Amazon.com Services.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2024, 3:07 PM