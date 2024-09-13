Suit Against Law Firm Dismissed Under Anti-SLAPP Legislation...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit accusing Javerbaum, Wurgaft, Hicks, Kahn, Wikstrom & Sinins of posting an item on its website that defamed a Florida company, Holtec International. Holtec claimed Javerbaum Wurgaft wrongly accused it of filing false and misleading financial statements. But Judge Michael Kassel of Camden County Superior Court dismissed the suit with prejudice in one of the first cases brought under New Jersey's statute addressing strategic lawsuits against public participation after rejecting Holtec's claims that a commercial exemption to the law applies.

September 13, 2024, 5:42 PM