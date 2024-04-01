Suisman Shapiro Secures $1.15 Million Settlement | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

Suisman Shapiro attorneys secured a $1.15 million settlement for the estate of a New London man who was killed in a hit and run. The complaint alleged that Shirley Langford, the defendant, hit the decedent, Kim Weeks, with her car while he was walking on shoulder of the road on Route 85 near the Crystal Mall in Waterford. Multiple eyewitnesses saw Langford driving in "an erratic fashion" that evening. A police investigation concluded Langford struck Weeks and kept driving, court records show. The defendant argued in her special defense that the decedent was negligent because he did not pay attention to his surroundings. In addition, the defendant disclosed expert witness Bruce H. Price, MD would testify Langford had a transient ischemic attack, known as a mini stroke, and that Langford had no memory of the accident due to transient global amnesia.

Connecticut

April 01, 2024, 4:11 PM

nature of claim: /