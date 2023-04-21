Suicide by Lawyer: Jury Awards $3M to Miami Attorney Feuding...

News From Law.com

A Florida jury returned a multimillion-dollar punitive damages award in favor of a Bilzin Sumberg partner in a counter-defamation action filed in response to a lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleged the partner had schemed to keep the proceeds of a $2 million life insurance policy from the plaintiff after her husband committed suicide. "Attorneys have the same right as others to protect the sanctity of their reputations," said Dennis Richard, a Richard and Richard partner in Miami. Richard was among the attorneys who represented the counter-plaintiff, Hal J. Webb.

Florida

April 21, 2023, 3:07 PM

nature of claim: /