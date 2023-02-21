Suffolk Judge Says Democrats Delay in Voting on LaSalle Was ...

News From Law.com

The Democratic-controlled New York Senate's failure to hold a floor vote within 30 days of the governor's nomination for chief judge was unconstitutional, a state judge in Suffolk County has determined. The decision has importance because, even after last week's vote by the Senate rejecting Justice Hector LaSalle nomination, it holds the Senate is required to conduct a floor vote on any nomination, and that the committee cannot prevent the nomination from reaching the floor.

New York

February 21, 2023, 4:24 PM