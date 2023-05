News From Law.com

A Long Island jury on Monday found Suffolk County liable for a pattern and practice of civil rights abuses by the Suffolk County Police Department. The panel awarded plaintiff Matthew McDevitt $750,000 for his malicious prosecution claims in addition to finding that the department "maintained a custom, pattern, practice, or policy that caused the constitutional deprivation" of McDevitt's rights. It also found the county failed to supervise and train its officers.

May 03, 2023, 5:48 PM

