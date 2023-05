News From Law.com

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Monday that his office will partner with New York State's first-ever animal victims fund. The not-for-profit organization, called the Fund for Animal Cruelty Treatment of Suffolk, Inc., or FACTS, will work with the DA's office and law enforcement partners to provide care for animal victims at the center of cruelty investigations and cases.

New York

May 09, 2023, 11:36 AM

