New Suit - Contract

Roetzel & Andress filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Sueno Fitness and other plaintiffs. The suit, concerning a dispute over an asset purchase agreement, brings claims against OH Steele Fitness and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00415, Sueno Fitness Inc. et al v. Oh Steele Fitness, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Hilario Grajeda

Rebecca Grajeda

Sueno Fitness Inc.

Roetzel & Andress

defendants

Fitness 1440, Inc.

Oh Steele Fitness, LLC

Phoenix 1440, Inc.

Shane Franklin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract