Partner Leigh M. Skipper of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for United Parks & Resorts Inc. d/b/a Sesame Place Philadelphia in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed July 25 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Kwartler Manus on behalf of two children and their parents who were allegedly subject to race-based discrimination. The complaint contends that the defendant's Sesame Street character performers did not interact with the children due to race-based discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro, is 2:24-cv-03322, Sudler et al v. United Parks & Resorts Inc.

September 09, 2024, 1:21 PM

Charles Fitzgerald

K.F.

Regina Sudler

Z.S.

Kwartler Manus

United Parks & Resorts Inc.

Duane Morris

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation