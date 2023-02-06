Who Got The Work

Sessions Ault Hootsell III of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Country Mutual Insurance Co. in a pending class action. The suit, filed Dec. 22 in Illinois Southern District Court by Cohen & Malad; Cates Law Firm; and Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, accuses Country Mutual and its current and former officers of failing to provide its policyholders with insurance at a cost. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan, is 3:22-cv-03064, Sudholt et al v. Country Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 6:42 AM