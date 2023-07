Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment agreement against Asplundh Tree Experts to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was filed by SeiferFlatow PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff claiming failure to pay a bonus. The case is 3:23-cv-00454, Suddreth v. Asplundh Tree Experts, LLC.

July 24, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Barry Suddreth

defendants

Asplundh Tree Experts, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract