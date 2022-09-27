Suckers and Showstoppers: Everyones Watching the Supreme Cou...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court's intellectual property docket is going to start with a bang in the coming term, with the justices set to hear argument next month on a copyright fair-use case brought by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. The case poses the question of what it means for a new work to be transformative, and how to balance that against harm to the market for the creator's original work. The court also is being asked to review several high-stakes life science patent cases.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 27, 2022, 6:54 PM