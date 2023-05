New Suit - Employment

Fresenius Medical Care North, a German pharmaceutical company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit in Maryland District Court on Thursday. The lawsuit, seeking life insurance and long-term disability benefits, was filed by Lebau And Neuworth LLC on behalf of a former physician who was employed by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01243, Suchin v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 11, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Craig Suchin

Plaintiffs

Lebau And Neuworth LLC

defendants

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations