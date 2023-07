News From Law.com

The general counsel of the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm is handing over the reins, rather than relocate to Dallas. Laurence Midler, who has been at CBRE Group since 2004, has been succeeded by chief transformation officer Chad Doellinger in the general counsel role. CBRE moved the general counsel role to Dallas. But Midler, who is based in Los Angeles, declined to move to Texas.

July 28, 2023, 3:05 PM

