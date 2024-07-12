Succession Planning Prompts Leadership Reshuffle at OMelveny...

News From Law.com

After Bradley Butwin was elected to his fourth term as chair of O'Melveny & Myers this spring, he sought to refresh some of his firm's leadership roles with succession planning in mind. "One of the many things that make our firm so special is our commitment to providing opportunities for our partners to develop as leaders," Butwin told The American Lawyer, adding that his firm doesn't maintain a timetable for leadership appointments. "Instead, we regularly refresh important management roles based on our clients' needs, our strategic goals, and our partners' leadership potential."

Legal Services - Large Law

July 12, 2024, 5:00 AM