Who Got The Work

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor partner Robert M. Vrana has entered an appearance for Century Fox Development Corp. in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed March 12 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Snell & Wilmer on behalf of Success Enterprises, seeks to declare that the plaintiff does not owe the defendant royalties pursuant to an executive license agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:24-cv-00324, Success Enterprises, LLC v. Century Fox Development Corporation.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 29, 2024, 11:26 AM

