Success During First 100 Days: Cedra Mayfield Moderates WIPL...

News From Law.com

When ALM Media, Law.com and Corporate Counsel host their annual Women, Influence & Power in Law Conference Sept. 23 through 25 in Chicago, Illinois, more than 700 women in-house and outside counsel will gather at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.During the three-day gathering, Cedra Mayfield, a senior litigation reporter for Law.com and its Georgia affiliate, The Daily Report, will moderate a panel entitled "Making Your Mark: Dos and Don'ts for Success in Your First 100 Days as a Legal Leader" on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Georgia

September 12, 2024, 12:13 PM