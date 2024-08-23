Edward F. Roche of Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan has entered an appearance for 706 Peace and Imad Sider in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 14 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Burr & Forman on behalf of Doctor's Associates and Subway IP, the owner of proprietary systems used for establishing and operating Subway restaurants, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'Subway' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, is 5:24-cv-00378, Subway IP LLC et al v. 706 Peace, LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
August 23, 2024, 9:42 AM