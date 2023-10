News From Law.com

Although defense attorneys in a motor vehicle case may have characterized the plaintiff's injuries as resulting from a "minor rear-end accident," but a Pennsylvania jury thought the scenario was significant enough to award more than $3.6 million damages. On Friday, a Delaware County jury awarded Joyce Ferguson $3,639,125 for injuries she sustained after getting into a collision on I-95.

October 02, 2023, 2:20 PM

