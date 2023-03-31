News From Law.com

Suburban Med Mal Filings Plummet as Plaintiffs Flock to Phil...

According to data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, Philadelphia medical malpractice filings in January were up 84.2% from their pre-pandemic baseline. Filings in neighboring Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks counties, conversely, were a third of what they had been in the past. And for those suburban courts, the drop-off could create a "tremendous impact" on case management down the road, said Gary Samms, a partner at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 10:28 AM

nature of claim: /