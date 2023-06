News From Law.com

The company that makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone has agreed to pay $102.5 million to 41 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that the company engaged in anticompetitive practices, it announced Friday. The agreement with Indivior, based in North Chesterfield, Virginia, averts a trial that was scheduled to start later this year.

District of Columbia

June 05, 2023, 1:31 PM

nature of claim: /