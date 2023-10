News From Law.com

Counsel representing a wide swath of consumer-facing industries are bracing for an onslaught of compliance work resulting from the Federal Trade Commission's proposed crackdown on hidden fees on products and services. They say if the so-called "junk fee" rule is adopted as expected, companies will need to need to change everything from advertisements to restaurant menus to ensure prices fully reflect the often-concealed costs of mandatory fees.

October 17, 2023, 8:23 AM

