Subcontractors Stripped of $3.2M Judgment, Hit With Attorney...

A trial court judgment awarding $3.2 million to a group of subcontractors against a construction project's owner and general contractor left both sides of the dispute seeking a different outcome. But instead of getting the larger award they were after, the subcontractors lost the one they had already obtained. A Superior Court ruling not only vacated the lower court's multimillion-dollar judgment for the subcontractors, but it also determined the subcontractors must pay the opposing parties' attorney fees.

June 23, 2023, 3:34 PM

