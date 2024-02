News From Law.com

The Subchapter V bankruptcy option saw a sharp increase in filings last year, and the rise is continuing as a number of states start to see an upward trend. Last year, there were a total of 1,553 Subchapter V cases recorded throughout the country, with Florida hosting the most cases than any other state with 234 cases there. This year, the number of total cases in the U.S. has already hit 1,836 without even counting December.

February 05, 2024, 10:23 AM

