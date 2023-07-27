Who Got The Work

Connell Foley partner Margot N. Wilensky has entered an appearance for Mauer Automotive Group LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 26 in New Jersey District Court by Gibbons and Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner on behalf of Subaru of America, contends that the defendant has promoted its business using Subaru's 'More Than Cars' tagline. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, is 1:23-cv-03450, Subaru Of America, Inc. v. Mauer Automotive Group, LLC.

Automotive

July 27, 2023, 9:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Subaru Of America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gibbons

defendants

Mauer Automotive Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims