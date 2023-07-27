Connell Foley partner Margot N. Wilensky has entered an appearance for Mauer Automotive Group LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 26 in New Jersey District Court by Gibbons and Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner on behalf of Subaru of America, contends that the defendant has promoted its business using Subaru's 'More Than Cars' tagline. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, is 1:23-cv-03450, Subaru Of America, Inc. v. Mauer Automotive Group, LLC.
Automotive
July 27, 2023, 9:15 AM