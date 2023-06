New Suit - Trademark

Subaru of America sued Mauer Automotive Group LLC Monday in New Jersey District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, brought by Gibbons and Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, contends that the defendant has promoted its business using Subaru's 'More Than Cars' tagline. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03450, Subaru Of America, Inc. v. Mauer Automotive Group, LLC.

Automotive

June 26, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Subaru Of America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gibbons

defendants

Mauer Automotive Group, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims