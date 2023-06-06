Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against soil excavation provider Badger Daylighting Corp. and Nevada Badger Daylighting Corp. to California Central District Court. The complaint was brought by Crosner Legal PC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal or rest breaks and were not fully compensated for overtime hours worked. The case is 5:23-cv-01045, Suarez v. Nevada Badger Daylinghting Corp. et al.

Plaintiffs

Sergio Suarez

defendants

Badger Daylighting Corp.

Nevada Badger Daylinghting Corp.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination