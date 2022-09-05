New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines, Orville Redenbacher's and other packaged food brands, was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in Illinois Northern District Court over the company's 'Bigs' brand Chile Limon flavor sunflower seeds. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the Chile Limon flavor representation is false and misleading because the product fails to adequately disclose the source of the product’s chili pepper and lime taste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04743, Suarez v. Conagra Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 05, 2022, 6:07 AM