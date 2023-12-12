Clifton L. Brinson and David R. Ortiz of Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan have entered appearances for Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Oct. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Roberts & Harris and Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of making false statements in relation to the company’s business and prospects, which artificially inflated the price of AAP stock. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:23-cv-00563, Suarez v. Advanced Auto Parts, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
December 12, 2023, 8:51 AM