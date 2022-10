New Suit

D.C. United, the Major League Soccer team, and the Long Island Railroad Company were sued Saturday in New York Southern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was filed by Philip J. Dinhofer LLC on behalf of Gregory Suarez and Julissa Suarez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09013, Suarez et al v. The Long Island Railroad Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 24, 2022, 5:38 AM