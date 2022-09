Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for alleged gender discrimination and sexual harassment, was filed by the Poncio Law Offices on behalf of Artemitza Suarez-Castillo. The case is 5:22-cv-01044, Suarez-Castillo v. Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 22, 2022, 3:47 PM