The U.S. Department of Labor filed an ERISA lawsuit against UMR Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, on Monday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit accuses UMR of categorically denying coverage for urinary drug screening claims based solely on diagnosis codes rather than applying the 'prudent layperson' standard mandated by the Affordable Care Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00513, Su v. UMR Inc.

July 31, 2023, 4:14 PM

Julie A. Su

U.S. Department Of Labor

UMR, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations