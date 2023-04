News From Law.com

The latest National Hurricane Center report makes it official: Ian was the costliest hurricane in Florida history, with five times the damage totals from 1992's Hurricane Andrew. And with the new legislation recently signed in Tallahassee, the news is grimmer for South Florida residents than one can imagine says Alex Arteaga-Gomez of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen in Coral Gables. Arteaga-Gomez said the law is making his job more difficult.

