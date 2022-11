New Suit

The Cincinnati Insurance Co. was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which challenges the denial of weather damage claims, was brought by Merlin Law Group on behalf of Deborah Stumpf and Philip Stumpf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06657, Stumpf et al v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 3:30 PM