Study: Village and Town Judges Outpaced City Courts in No-Ba...

New York's village and town court judges released criminal defendants without bail more often than similarly situated city court judges, according to a study released Thursday by a research partner of John Jay College. The group released two studies comparing decisions by justice courts with city courts in five counties in the wake of lawmakers instituting landmark bail reforms that removed financial considerations from pretrial release for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felonies in 2020.

New York

January 04, 2024, 2:18 PM

