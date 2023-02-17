Students Unending Suspension Violated Statutory Procedural R...

News From Law.com

A Washington school district's "unending suspension" of a high school student violated his statutory procedural rights, the Washington State Court of Appeals held in a newly published opinion. The court's opinion, published Tuesday but originally decided in December 2022, said the Yakima School district violated Washington state's laws for expulsions and suspensions in public schools when it precluded a student, identified as M.G. in court documents, from returning to Eisenhower High School.

Education

February 17, 2023, 9:43 AM