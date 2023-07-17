Who Got The Work

Kevin McDonough, Alexis Kellert Godfrey and Thomas J. Giblin of Latham & Watkins have entered appearances for pop culture collectibles retailer Funko Inc., its CEO Andrew Perlmutter and CFO Jennifer Fall Jung in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 2 in Washington Western District Court by Badgley Mullins Turner, alleges that the defendants misled investors about how a change in distribution centers and the implementation of an updated enterprise resource planning software system would assist in forecasting Funko’s sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, is 2:23-cv-00824, Studen v. Funko Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 17, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Studen

Plaintiffs

Badgley Mullins Turner PLLC

defendants

Andrew Perlmutter

Funko Inc

Jennifer Fall Jung

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws