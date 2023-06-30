Who Got The Work

Dave Freeburg of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for pop culture collectibles retailer Funko Inc., Jennifer Fall Jung and Andrew Perlmutter in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 2 in Washington Western District Court by Badgley Mullins Turner, alleges that the defendants misled investors about how a change in distribution centers would affect Funko’s sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, is 2:23-cv-00824, Studen v. Funko Inc et al.

Washington

June 30, 2023, 8:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Studen

Plaintiffs

Badgley Mullins Turner PLLC

defendants

Andrew Perlmutter

Funko Inc

Jennifer Fall Jung

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws