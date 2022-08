Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Tuesday removed a quiet title lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corporation to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Paul J. Hansen and Clifford H. Stubbe. The case is 1:22-cv-00339, Stubbe et al v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Alabama

August 30, 2022, 3:52 PM