New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Jessica Stuart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07381, Stuart v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 19, 2022, 3:50 PM