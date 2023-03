Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Full Scale Full Speed Inc., an online athletic leisure brand, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Hedin Hall LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-21230, Strully v. Ful Scale Full Speed, Inc. d/b/a Halara.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 30, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Heather Strully

defendants

Ful Scale Full Speed, Inc. d/b/a Halara

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute