Struggling to Find Attorneys: Might as Well Be in the Desert...

Judges, lawyers, law school professors and non-profit organizers gathered Monday to strategize on ways to improve access to justice for Georgians living in areas with few, if any, lawyers and legal resources. From incentivizing pro bono work to attract more attorney volunteers to creating more legal libraries and self-help centers with easier-to-understand court forms, panelists offered their suggestions during a webinar. But as the 45-minute discussion revealed, being able to ensure access to justice for all won't come without challenges.

August 22, 2022, 6:34 PM