Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Usery & Associates on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America and the Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Ahmuty, Demers & McManus on behalf of construction company Structure Tone LLC, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying personal injury dispute. The case is 1:23-cv-05015, Structure Tone, LLC v. The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 8:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Structure Tone, LLC

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Usery & Associates

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute