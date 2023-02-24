Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl and McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MHS Legacy Group Inc., Structure Environmental LLC and Structure Scaffold & Insulation LLC to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Steptoe & Johnson on behalf of Structsure Scaffold Solutions and Thermal Solutions, accuses the defendant of failing to satisfy their obligations under an asset property agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-00161, Structsure Scaffold Solutions, LLC, et al v. Structsure Scaffold & Insulation, LLC, et al.

West Virginia

February 24, 2023, 3:51 PM