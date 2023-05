New Suit

Mears Group, a Quanta Services company, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The case was brought by Ward & Glass on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00427, Strover v. Mears Group Inc.

Construction & Engineering

May 15, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Strover

Plaintiffs

Ward & Glass LLP

defendants

Mears Group Inc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation