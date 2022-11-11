New Suit - Securities Class Action

Unisys Corporation and its top officials were hit with a securities class action Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pomerantz LLP and the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that the company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated. The lawsuit further contends that the internal control over financial reporting had material weakness. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04529, Strougo v. Unisys Corporation et al.

Technology

November 11, 2022, 4:57 PM