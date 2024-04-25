Shane P. Cramer of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has entered an appearance for RealNetworks and former members of the company's board of directors in a pending securities class action. The suit, which arises from the company's acquisition by Glaser and Glaser’s investment entities Greater Heights and Greater Heights Acquisition, was filed March 4 in Washington Western District Court by Badgley Mullins Turner; Pomerantz LLP; and Kuznicki Law. The suit accuses the defendants of filing false documents regarding the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge David W. Christel, is 2:24-cv-00297, Strougo v. RealNetworks Inc et al.
Technology
April 25, 2024, 12:22 PM