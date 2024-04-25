Who Got The Work

Shane P. Cramer of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has entered an appearance for RealNetworks and former members of the company's board of directors in a pending securities class action. The suit, which arises from the company's acquisition by Glaser and Glaser’s investment entities Greater Heights and Greater Heights Acquisition, was filed March 4 in Washington Western District Court by Badgley Mullins Turner; Pomerantz LLP; and Kuznicki Law. The suit accuses the defendants of filing false documents regarding the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge David W. Christel, is 2:24-cv-00297, Strougo v. RealNetworks Inc et al.

Technology

April 25, 2024, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Strougo

Plaintiffs

Badgley Mullins Turner PLLC

defendants

RealNetworks Inc

RealNetworks, Inc.

Bruce A Jaffe

Bruce A. Jaffe

Chris Jones

Dawn G Lepore

Dawn G. Lepore

Eric Prusch

Michael B Slade

Michael B. Slade

Robert Glaser

Tim Wan

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws