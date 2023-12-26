Joseph J. DiPalma and Jason Mattar of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Chen & Morgan OBGYN Westside PLLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, which contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals, was filed Nov. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-08349, Stroude v. Chen & Morgan Obgyn Westside, PLLC.
Internet & Social Media
December 26, 2023, 12:23 PM