Who Got The Work

Robert M. Brochin of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Bank of America and other defendants in a pending lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty. The action was filed pro se Aug. 19 in Florida Southern District Court by Richard Strother as beneficiary of the Elise S. Tuckerman Trust. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:22-cv-81292, Strother et al. v. Bank of America Private Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 04, 2022, 10:07 AM