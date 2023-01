New Suit - Copyright

Houzz, an online home improvement platform, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of photographer Alexander Stross, alleges that plaintiff's original photographs have been shared on Houzz's website without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00211, Stross v. Houzz, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 12, 2023, 4:28 PM